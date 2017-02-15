De huiveringwekkende opmerkingen van Tim Cook slopen Apple

Soms mis ik Steve Jobs zo ontzettend erg. Je kan zeggen wat je wilt over hem, maar hij wist Apple min of meer uit het politieke spel te houden en dat is al meer dan kan worden gezegd van de huidige CEO, Tim Cook.

Cook had onlangs een interview met The Telegraph en maakte enkele huiveringwekkende opmerkingen over het probleem van 'fake' nieuws. Cooks uitgesproken gedachten kwamen op mij over alsof hij een vonk van Orwelliaans autoritarisme in zich had dat nogal gevaarlijk kan zijn voor het vrije woord en de vrijheid van denken.

Allister Heath interviewt hem in The Telegraph:

"It has to be ingrained in the schools, it has to be ingrained in the public," said Mr Cook. "There has to be a massive campaign. We have to think through every demographic.

"We need the modern version of a public-service announcement campaign. It can be done quickly if there is a will."

The rise of fake news was being driven by unscrupulous firms determined to attract online readers at any cost, he said.

"We are going through this period of time right here where unfortunately some of the people that are winning are the people that spend their time trying to get the most clicks, not tell the most truth," he said. "It's killing people's minds in a way."

"All of us technology companies need to create some tools that help diminish the volume of fake news.

"We must try to squeeze this without stepping on freedom of speech and of the press, but we must also help the reader. Too many of us are just in the complain category right now and haven't figured out what to do."

He said that this crackdown would help providers of quality journalism and help drive out clickbait. "The outcome of that is that truthful, reliable, non-sensational, deep news outlets will win," Mr Cook said.

A new approach was required in schools, he said. "It's almost as if a new course is required for the modern kid, for the digital kid."

But he is optimistic. "In some ways kids will be the easiest to educate. At least before a certain age, they are very much in listen and understand [mode], and they then push their parents to act. We saw this with environmental issues: kids learning at school and coming home and saying why do you have this plastic bottle? Why are you throwing it away?"

Toen ik het artikel ls, kon ik niet helpen te merken dat als Cook het woord 'educate' gebruikt, hij eigenlijk 'indoctrinate' bedoelt van kinderen. Misschien is dat alleen maar mijn perceptie, maar het manipuleren van jonge kinderen via de nieuwsbronnen van Tim Cooks voorkeur lijkt me geen goed idee.

Ik vond het haast niet te geloven dat Cook deze uitspraken daadwerkelijk heeft gedaan, en ik kan me niet voorstellen dat Steve Jobs ooit zoiets zou kunnen zeggen. Jobs leek te begrijpen dat nogal wat klanten van Apple er politiek nogal geharnast in zitten, dus hij zorgde er echt voor om nergens te worden betrokken in politieke stellingen.

Vergelijk dat eens met Tim Cooks gedrag als CEO en je ziet een duidelijk verschil tussen de twee. Cook bemoeit zich met immigratie, homohuwelijk, namaaknieuws, opwarmng van de aarde en andere zaken, en doet dat met verontrustende ijver.

